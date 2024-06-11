This Is Lorelei Shares New Song “Perfect Hand”
Box for Buddy, Box for Star Due Out This Friday on Double Double Whammy
Jun 11, 2024 Photography by Eve Alpert
This Is Lorelei, the solo project of Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes, has shared a new song, “Perfect Hand”. Its the final single from his debut album, Box for Buddy, Box for Star, before its release this Friday, June 14 on Double Double Whammy. This Is Lorelei has also announced some tour dates with Dehd. Find “Perfect Hand” and the fall tour dates below.
“Perfect Hand” follows the release of “I’m All Fucked Up,” “Dancing in the Club,” and “Where’s Your Love Now” from Box for Buddy, Box for Star.
Amos has this to say about the single in a press release: “‘Perfect Hand’ is about clarity in the muck - you’ve been headed in a direction so long you don’t know why anymore, and suddenly there’s a moment when you remember and it brings you peace of some kind, like waking up in a good way.”
This Is Lorelei Tour Dates:
6/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Fire Talk Records In-Store
6/20 - Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye *
6/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^
10/17 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ~
10/18 - Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques ~
10/19 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ~
10/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~
10/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (at The Fillmore) ~
10/23 - Washington, DC @ The Howard ~
*Record Release show w/ Zero Point Energy, Rom Com and DJ Eve Swords
^ w/ @ & fantasy of a broken heart
~ w/ Dehd
