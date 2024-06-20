News

Thurston Moore Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Sans Limites” (Feat. Lætitia Sadier) Flow Critical Lucidity Due Out September 20 via Daydream Library Series

Thurston Moore (formerly of Sonic Youth) has announced a new album, Flow Critical Lucidity, and shared a new song from it, “Sans Limites,” which features Lætitia Sadier of Stereolab. Flow Critical Lucidity is due out September 20 via Moore’s own Daydream Library Series label. Check out “Sans Limites” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Moore had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Sans Limites’ begins with a cyclic guitar & piano figure which expands further and further with each revolution before settling into a two-chord measure introducing lyrics intoning not only about eradicating any limitations towards enlightenment, but going beyond limitations. The idea that a soldier can fight the good fight. A warrior against war.”

Flow Critical Lucidity includes “Rewilding,” a new song Moore shared in April with its release timed to Earth Day. “Rewilding” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The album features Deb Googe of My Bloody Valentine on bass, alongside James Sedwards (guitar), Jem Doulton (drums), and Jon Leidecker (electronics).

Moore is on one of the two covers of our just announced ’90s Issue, where he discusses Sonic Youth’s albums from that decade. Find out more about the issue here and buy a copy directly from us here.

Last year Moore released his memoir, Sonic Life. Read our interview about that here.

In 2021 he released an instrumental album, Screen Time, and in 2020 he released the solo album, By the Fire.

Flow Critical Lucidity Tracklist:

1. New in Town

2. Sans Limites

3. Shadow

4. Hypnogram

5. We Get High

6. Rewilding

7. The Diver

Bonus track on flexi of LP edition: Isadora (Bedazzled Mix).

