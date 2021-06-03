Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both Podcast” Featuring Claud

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

We all got to take a year off of being perceived. And as musician Claud noted in our podcast interview, it also gave us the chance to more fully delve into who we are at our most vulnerable. They spent the time off of touring crafting a new album, complete with self-created art for each song, collaborating with internet friends on Zoom, and being moderately terrified at the accuracy of TikTok’s “For You” page. As the world slowly spins up again, we are glad that we can take Claud’s songs with us on the journey.

