News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both Podcast” Featuring Rufus Wainwright New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Rufus Wainwright expanded into new territories from the comfort of his living room from collaborating on the new single Technopera with Ampersounds to performing online for new fans. For someone who previously eschewed technology in his art, Wainwright found that he actually liked delving into digital spaces though he admitted to be thrilled to be going back on tour and performing Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios. We loved hearing how his time watching old Hollywood movies with his daughter and enjoying the simplicity of domesticity has given him new perspectives as he ventures back out into the world.

For updates podcast updates, give Why Not Both the gift of a follow on Instagram and Twitter. For previous shows, including Julien Baker, The Anchoress, and Anne Litt of KCRW, hit up our feast of streaming options.

For more from Rufus, explore his Instagram and Twitter. If you’re on the internet on June 10, be sure to catch his Judy Garland tribute. You can also grab his newest album, Unfollow the Rules.

SSupport Under the Radar on Patreon

Support Why Not Both on Patreon