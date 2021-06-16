News

All





Wet Leg Share Video for New Song “Chaise Longue” The Band Have Signed to Domino

Photography by Hollie Fernando



New British duo Wet Leg have shared a new song, “Chaise Longue,” via a self-directed video for it. The band have also announced that they have signed to Domino and the song is being described as their debut single. Watch the video below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers are based in the Isle of Wight. A press release cites their love of French disco, The Ronettes, Jane Birkin, Ty Segall, and Björk, but “Chaise Longue” sits nicely next to the post-punk sounds of fellow Brits Dry Cleaning and Sorry. Jon McMullen produced the song, which was mixed by Alan Moulder (Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, Foals).

Wet Leg UK Tour Dates:

10th July – Margate Bus Trip+

22nd-25th July – Latitude Festival, Henham Park, Suffolk

23rd August – Junction, Cambridge*

24th August – o2 Academy, Oxford *

31st August – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow*

1st September - SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow*

4th September – o2 City Hall, Newcastle*

6th September – o2 Academy, Liverpool*

7th September – Rock City, Nottingham*

19th September – Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight

11th October – The Crescent, York^

12th October – King Tut’s, Glasgow^

13th October – Think Tank?, Newcastle^

15th October – The Jericho Tavern, Oxford^

16th October – The Jericho Tavern, Oxford^ (matinee)

16th October – The Jericho Tavern, Oxford^



* = w/ Declan McKenna

+ = w/ Sports Team

^ = w/ Willie J Healey

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.