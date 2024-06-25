News

Xiu Xiu Announce New Album, Share New Song “Common Loon” with NSFW Video 13" Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips out September 27 on Polyvinyl

Photography by Eva Luise Hoppe

Project of Angela Seo, David Kendrick, and Jamie Stewart, Xiu Xiu announces their new album, 13” Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips, due out on September 27 via Polyvinyl. Today, they share “Common Loon,” aka “a boogie embrace for queer perverts across the multiverse” according to Stewart. The new track is released with a NSFW video which was entirely directed and shot by Alicia McDavid. Watch both the censored and uncensored version of “Common Loon” below. Also below, find the tracklist, and cover art, and tour dates in support of 13” Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips.

Quickly following 2023’s Ignore Grief, 13” Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips is mixed by John Congleton (Chelsea Wolfe, Swans, Lana Del Ray). The album explores new aesthetic identities and draws inspiration from the band’s recent relocation from Los Angeles to Berlin.

Read our 2023 interview with Xiu Xiu on Ignore Grief.

Jamie Stewart had this to say about the video in a press release: “The song ‘Common Loon,’ for us, is about reveling in perversity, cuckooness, queerness and/or the unquenchable personal requirement to wild out. As MASSIVE fans of Alicia McDazzler’s work, we could think of no one else more qualified to embody those ways of being and no one else who would crank them up further than we would have ever imagined. She is an inspiration and icon to all LOONS!”

Director Alicia McDaid shares: “I used footage of myself as @mcdazzler and lots of different characters from the past 10 years to compose what I hope feels like an end of pop culture freak life flashing before your third eye journey to the corndog underworld which emerges into the collective funnel cake in the sky that exists within everything and nothing where all beings are truly free to headbang as Garfield and Odie simultaneously.”

Xiu Xiu - Common Loon [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO - UNCENSORED // NSFW] from Xiu Xiu on Vimeo.

13” Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips Tracklist:

1. Arp Omni

2. Maestro One Chord

3. Common Loon

4. Pale Flower

5. Veneficium

6. Sleep Blvd.

7. T.D.F.T.W.

8. Bobby Bland

9. Piña, Coconut & Cherry

Xiu Xiu Tour Dates:

09/20 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

09/21 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

09/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

09/23 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

09/24 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

09/26 - San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UCSD

09/27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

09/28 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

09/30 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/02 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

10/03 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

10/05 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit

10/06 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

10/07 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

10/08 - Savannah, GA @ Lodge Of Sorrows

10/09 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/10 - Durham, NC @ TBA

10/11 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/13 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro

10/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMoca

10/15 - New York, NY @ LPR

10/16 - Providence, RI @ AS220 Live Arts

10/17 - Portland, ME @ Space Gallery

10/18 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

10/19 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/20 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

10/23 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk

10/24 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

10/26 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

10/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area Foundation for the Arts

10/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

11/08 - Groeningen, Netherlands @ Vera

11/09 - Den Bosch, Netherlands @ FAQ Festival

11/10 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ De Doelen

11/11 - Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique

11/13 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

11/14 - Brighton, UK @ Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA)

11/15 - Stockport, UK @ St Mary’s

11/16 - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 Cottiers

11/17 - Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

11/19 - London, UK @ Heaven #

11/20 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach #

11/22 - Brest, France @ Festival Invisible #

11/23 - Paris, France @ Hasard Ludique #

11/25 - Grenoble, France @ Le Ciel #

11/27 - Nurnberg, Germany @ Soft Spot / Kantine #

11/28 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory #

11/29 - Berlin, Germany @ Lido #

11/30 - Poznań, Poland @ Próżność #

05/17 - Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre %

05/18 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre %

(all dates in North America on-sale by 6/28 @ 10 a.m. local time)

# w/ EVICSHEN

% Special commission by Seattle Theater Group – dance by Zoe Juniper with live music by Xiu Xiu

