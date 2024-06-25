Xiu Xiu Announce New Album, Share New Song “Common Loon” with NSFW Video
13" Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips out September 27 on Polyvinyl
Jun 25, 2024 Photography by Eva Luise Hoppe
Project of Angela Seo, David Kendrick, and Jamie Stewart, Xiu Xiu announces their new album, 13” Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips, due out on September 27 via Polyvinyl. Today, they share “Common Loon,” aka “a boogie embrace for queer perverts across the multiverse” according to Stewart. The new track is released with a NSFW video which was entirely directed and shot by Alicia McDavid. Watch both the censored and uncensored version of “Common Loon” below. Also below, find the tracklist, and cover art, and tour dates in support of 13” Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips.
Quickly following 2023’s Ignore Grief, 13” Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips is mixed by John Congleton (Chelsea Wolfe, Swans, Lana Del Ray). The album explores new aesthetic identities and draws inspiration from the band’s recent relocation from Los Angeles to Berlin.
Jamie Stewart had this to say about the video in a press release: “The song ‘Common Loon,’ for us, is about reveling in perversity, cuckooness, queerness and/or the unquenchable personal requirement to wild out. As MASSIVE fans of Alicia McDazzler’s work, we could think of no one else more qualified to embody those ways of being and no one else who would crank them up further than we would have ever imagined. She is an inspiration and icon to all LOONS!”
Director Alicia McDaid shares: “I used footage of myself as @mcdazzler and lots of different characters from the past 10 years to compose what I hope feels like an end of pop culture freak life flashing before your third eye journey to the corndog underworld which emerges into the collective funnel cake in the sky that exists within everything and nothing where all beings are truly free to headbang as Garfield and Odie simultaneously.”
Xiu Xiu - Common Loon [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO - UNCENSORED // NSFW] from Xiu Xiu on Vimeo.
13” Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips Tracklist:
1. Arp Omni
2. Maestro One Chord
3. Common Loon
4. Pale Flower
5. Veneficium
6. Sleep Blvd.
7. T.D.F.T.W.
8. Bobby Bland
9. Piña, Coconut & Cherry
Xiu Xiu Tour Dates:
09/20 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project
09/21 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
09/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
09/23 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
09/24 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex
09/26 - San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UCSD
09/27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
09/28 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
09/30 - Austin, TX @ The Parish
10/02 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
10/03 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
10/05 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit
10/06 - Miami, FL @ Gramps
10/07 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
10/08 - Savannah, GA @ Lodge Of Sorrows
10/09 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/10 - Durham, NC @ TBA
10/11 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/13 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro
10/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMoca
10/15 - New York, NY @ LPR
10/16 - Providence, RI @ AS220 Live Arts
10/17 - Portland, ME @ Space Gallery
10/18 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont
10/19 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
10/20 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
10/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
10/23 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk
10/24 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
10/26 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast
10/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area Foundation for the Arts
10/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room
11/08 - Groeningen, Netherlands @ Vera
11/09 - Den Bosch, Netherlands @ FAQ Festival
11/10 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ De Doelen
11/11 - Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique
11/13 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
11/14 - Brighton, UK @ Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA)
11/15 - Stockport, UK @ St Mary’s
11/16 - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 Cottiers
11/17 - Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon
11/19 - London, UK @ Heaven #
11/20 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach #
11/22 - Brest, France @ Festival Invisible #
11/23 - Paris, France @ Hasard Ludique #
11/25 - Grenoble, France @ Le Ciel #
11/27 - Nurnberg, Germany @ Soft Spot / Kantine #
11/28 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory #
11/29 - Berlin, Germany @ Lido #
11/30 - Poznań, Poland @ Próżność #
05/17 - Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre %
05/18 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre %
(all dates in North America on-sale by 6/28 @ 10 a.m. local time)
# w/ EVICSHEN
% Special commission by Seattle Theater Group – dance by Zoe Juniper with live music by Xiu Xiu
