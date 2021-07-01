News

All





Yola Shares Video for New Song “Starlight” Stand For Myself Due Out July 30 via Easy Eye Sound

Photography by Ford Fairchild



Yola is releasing a new album, Stand For Myself, on July 30 via Easy Eye Sound. Now she’s shared its third single, “Starlight,” via a video for it. “Starlight” is about sex positivity. Ford Fairchild directed the video. Watch it below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

“‘Starlight’ is a song about looking for positive physical, sexual and human connections at every level of your journey towards love,” says Yola in a press release. “The world seems to attach a negative trope of cold heartlessness to the concept of any sexual connection that isn’t marriage, this song looks through a lens of warmth specifically when it comes to sex positivity. Understanding the necessity of every stage of connection and that it is possible for every stage of your journey in love, sex and connection to be nurturing. Temporary or transitory doesn’t have to be meaningless or miserable. In the right situations every connection can teach us something valuable about who we are, what we want and what is healthy.”

Of the video, Yola says: “I wanted to put something into the world that showed people what my dating life is like now. I’m currently single, yes, but I’m not neglected or some soulless sex robot. The volume of media dedicated to showing dark skinned Black women having a nice normal time in romantic situations, be it true love or just dating, is still lacking in my opinion.”

Dan Auerbach (of The Black Keys) produced the album, which is being released on his Easy Eye Sound label. The album draws inspiration from seminal records of the ’70s, British radio, R&B, classic pop, and ’90s neo soul.

The album’s first single “Diamond Studded Shoes” was featured in our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s title track, “Stand For Myself.”

Yola Tour Dates:

2021:

July 2 - Ride Festival

July 22 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO - w/ Orville Peck

July 23-July 25 - Newport Folk

July 30-Aug 1 - Newport Jazz

Aug 6 - Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 7 - DTE Energy Music Theatre. Clarkston, MI - w/ Chris Stapleton

Aug 21 - Globe Life Park. Arlington, TX - w/ Chris Stapleton

Aug 22 - Outlaw Music Festival - Austin360 Amphitheater

Sep 4 - Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Sep 10 - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival

Sep 11 - Moon River Festival

Sep 12 - Sing Out Loud Festival

Sep 16 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Maryland Height, MO - w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 17 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. Birmingham, AL - w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 18 - The Wharf Amphitheatre. Orange Beach, AL - w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 24 - Doheny State Beach - Dana Point, CA

Sep 25 - Ruoff Music Center. Noblesville, IN - w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 26 - Ohana Music Festival

Oct 8 - Madison Square Garden. NYC, NY - w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 14 - Mizzou Arena. Columbia, MO - w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 15 - Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln, NE - w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 16 - Denny Sanford Premier Center. Sioux Falls, SD - w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 21 - Riverbend Music Center. Cincinnati, OH - w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 22 & 23 - Bridgestone Arena. Nashville, TN - w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 28 - United Supermarket Arena. Lubbock, TX - w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 29 - Isleta Amphitheater. Albuquerque, NM - w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 30 - AK-Chin Pavilion. Phoenix, AZ - w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 4 - Frank Erwin Center. Austin, TX - w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 5 - BOK Center. Tulsa, OK - w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 6 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The Woodlands, TX - w/ Chris Stapleton

Dec 3 - FedEx Forum. Memphis, TN - w/ Chris Stapleton

Dec 4 - Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Biloxi, MS - w/ Chris Stapleton

Dec 5 - Thompson-Boling Arena. Knoxville, TN - w/ Chris Stapleton



2022:

Feb 1-5 - Girls Just Wanna Weekend

Mar 3 - Ryman Auditorium. Nashville, TN

April 20 - Huntington Center. Toledo, OH - w/ Chris Stapleton

April 21 - Schottenstein Center. Columbus, OH - w/ Chris Stapleton

April 23 - A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field. Lexington, KY - w/ Chris Stapleton

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.