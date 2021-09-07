News

All





Yumi Zouma Share New Song “Give it Hell,” Announce 2022 European Tour New Song Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Nick Grennon



New Zealand alt-pop group Yumi Zouma have shared a new song titled “Give it Hell.” It is their first song to come out since the release of their 2020 album Truth or Consequences, and it is out now via Polyvinyl. Check it out below, along with a list of newly-announced 2022 European tour dates for the band.

“Before we went on stage for the only show we would play on our sold-out 2020 US tour, we held each other tight,” states band member Josh Burgess in a press release. “Fighting back the tears, someone said, ‘let’s give it hell tonight.’ The next day, Truth or Consequences was released. We drove to New York, took some photos, and dispersed back to our homes in the US, UK, and New Zealand. We haven’t been in the same room since.

He adds: “To ‘give it hell’ is one of the strongest ways to stay present. Throwing yourself entirely into something, knowing it’s all you can give—it can be equal parts rewarding and humbling.

“This song encapsulates us digging deep, pushing through self-doubt, and being grateful for the purpose and process of making music together. Especially when it’s hard and feels futile. In the spirit of staying present, we wanted to release this song NOW, and not wait for any other moment than this one.”

Truth or Consequences came out last year via Polyvinyl, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with the band’s Charlie Ryder.

Last March, we posted our My Firsts interview with the band, which can be read here.

Read our 2017 interview with Yumi Zouma on their second album Willowbank.

Yumi Zouma 2022 Tour Dates:

03/17 - Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge

03/18 - London, UK @ Lafayette

03/19 - Manchester, UK @ Yes

03/21 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

03/22 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

03/24 - Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique

03/25 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

03/27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

03/28 - Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer

03/29 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar Vega

03/31 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Obaren

04/01 - Oslo, Norway @ Krxsset

04/03 - Berlin, Germany @ Burg Schnabel

04/04 - Warsaw, Poland @ Praga Centrum

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.