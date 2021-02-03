Adrian Younge Announces New Multimedia Project and Album, Shares New Single
The American Negro Album Out on February 26 via Jazz is Dead
Adrian Younge has announced a new multimedia project to coincide with Black History Month, which will encompass an album, podcast, and short film. The album, entitled The American Negro, will be released on February 26 via Jazz is Dead. Younge has also shared the title track and lead single in conjunction with the announcement. The song features The Linear Labs Orchestra, as well as guest vocals by Loren Oden, Chester Gregory, and Sam Harmonix. You can hear it below, and see the tracklist and cover art for the album. The cover art might be disturbing for some readers—it is a recreation of “Lynching Postcards” that were popular in America in the early 1900’s.
Younge’s podcast, entitled Invisible Blackness with Adrian Younge, will comprise four episodes and feature guest appearances by Chuck D, Ladybug Mecca, Kenyon Harrold, Michael Jai White, among others. It will make its Amazon Music-exclusive debut on February 4. The accompanying short film, entitled T.A.N., was written, edited, directed, and scored by Younge, and it will be available on Amazon Prime Video as well as the Amazon Music app later this month.
Younge states in a press release: “The American Negro is the most important creative accomplishment of my life. This project dissects the chemistry behind blind racism, using music as the medium to restore dignity and self-worth to my people. It should be evident that any examination of black music is an examination of the relationship between black and white America. This relationship has shaped the cultural evolution of the world and its negative roots run deep into our psyche.”
The American Negro Tracklist:
1. Revisionist History
2.The American Negro
3. The Black Broadcast
4. Revolutionize
5. Double Consciousness
6. Watch the Children
7. Dying on the Run
8. Intransigence of the Blind
9. James Mincey Jr
10. Disadvantaged Without a Title
11. Mama (You Will Make It)
12. The Black Queen
13. Margaret Garner
14. Race is a Fallacy
15. Light on the Horizon
16. A Symphony for Sahara
17. America is Listening
18. The March on America
19. Paradox of the Positive
20. The Death March
21. Black Lives Matter
22. Rotten Roses
23. Jim Crow's Dance
24. Patriotic Portraits
25. George Stinney Jr.
26. Sullen Countenance
