Adrian Younge Announces New Multimedia Project and Album, Shares New Single





Adrian Younge has announced a new multimedia project to coincide with Black History Month, which will encompass an album, podcast, and short film. The album, entitled The American Negro, will be released on February 26 via Jazz is Dead. Younge has also shared the title track and lead single in conjunction with the announcement. The song features The Linear Labs Orchestra, as well as guest vocals by Loren Oden, Chester Gregory, and Sam Harmonix. You can hear it below, and see the tracklist and cover art for the album. The cover art might be disturbing for some readers—it is a recreation of “Lynching Postcards” that were popular in America in the early 1900’s.

Younge’s podcast, entitled Invisible Blackness with Adrian Younge, will comprise four episodes and feature guest appearances by Chuck D, Ladybug Mecca, Kenyon Harrold, Michael Jai White, among others. It will make its Amazon Music-exclusive debut on February 4. The accompanying short film, entitled T.A.N., was written, edited, directed, and scored by Younge, and it will be available on Amazon Prime Video as well as the Amazon Music app later this month.

Younge states in a press release: “The American Negro is the most important creative accomplishment of my life. This project dissects the chemistry behind blind racism, using music as the medium to restore dignity and self-worth to my people. It should be evident that any examination of black music is an examination of the relationship between black and white America. This relationship has shaped the cultural evolution of the world and its negative roots run deep into our psyche.”

The American Negro Tracklist:

1. Revisionist History

2.The American Negro

3. The Black Broadcast

4. Revolutionize

5. Double Consciousness

6. Watch the Children

7. Dying on the Run

8. Intransigence of the Blind

9. James Mincey Jr

10. Disadvantaged Without a Title

11. Mama (You Will Make It)

12. The Black Queen

13. Margaret Garner

14. Race is a Fallacy

15. Light on the Horizon

16. A Symphony for Sahara

17. America is Listening

18. The March on America

19. Paradox of the Positive

20. The Death March

21. Black Lives Matter

22. Rotten Roses

23. Jim Crow's Dance

24. Patriotic Portraits

25. George Stinney Jr.

26. Sullen Countenance

