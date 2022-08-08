News

Aeon Station Postpones August Shows Due To Spinal Injury Shows To Be Rescheduled This Fall

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Aeon Station (the project led by Kevin Whelan of The Wrens) have announced that their August 2022 shows will have to be canceled due to drummer Jerry MacDonald having to undergo recent spinal surgery. Rescheduled dates will be announced in the fall.

“Jerry’s long overdue spine surgery couldn’t wait, and timing was just not what we hoped,” states Whelan in a press release. “In order for him to heal properly, we unfortunately have to push back our shows.”

The band’s debut album, Observatory, came out earlier this year via Sub Pop. It features the singles “Queens,” “Leaves” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Fade” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “Alpine Drive.”

Read our My Firsts interview with Whelan here.

