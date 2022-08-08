Aeon Station Postpones August Shows Due To Spinal Injury
Shows To Be Rescheduled This Fall
Aug 08, 2022
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Aeon Station (the project led by Kevin Whelan of The Wrens) have announced that their August 2022 shows will have to be canceled due to drummer Jerry MacDonald having to undergo recent spinal surgery. Rescheduled dates will be announced in the fall.
“Jerry’s long overdue spine surgery couldn’t wait, and timing was just not what we hoped,” states Whelan in a press release. “In order for him to heal properly, we unfortunately have to push back our shows.”
The band’s debut album, Observatory, came out earlier this year via Sub Pop. It features the singles “Queens,” “Leaves” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Fade” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “Alpine Drive.”
Read our My Firsts interview with Whelan here.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The Joy Formidable Announce Deluxe Edition of “Into the Blue,” Share New Track “Somewhere New” (News) — The Joy Formidable
- Aeon Station Postpones August Shows Due To Spinal Injury (News) — Aeon Station, The Wrens
- Tom Waits Announces Limited Edition Vinyl Releases of “Alice” and “Blood Money” (News) — Tom Waits
- Horsegirl Share New Video Documentary (News) — Horsegirl
- Jessie Ware Shares Video For “Free Yourself” (News) — Jessie Ware
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.