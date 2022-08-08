 Aeon Station Postpones August Shows Due To Spinal Injury | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, August 8th, 2022  
Aeon Station Postpones August Shows Due To Spinal Injury

Shows To Be Rescheduled This Fall

Aug 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Aeon Station (the project led by Kevin Whelan of The Wrens) have announced that their August 2022 shows will have to be canceled due to drummer Jerry MacDonald having to undergo recent spinal surgery. Rescheduled dates will be announced in the fall.

“Jerry’s long overdue spine surgery couldn’t wait, and timing was just not what we hoped,” states Whelan in a press release. “In order for him to heal properly, we unfortunately have to push back our shows.”

The band’s debut album, Observatory, came out earlier this year via Sub Pop. It features the singles “Queens,” “Leaves” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Fade” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “Alpine Drive.”

Read our My Firsts interview with Whelan here.

