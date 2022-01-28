News

Alice Glass Shares Video for New Single “Love Is Violence” PREY///IV Due Out February 16 via Eating Glass





Alice Glass has shared a video for her new single, “Love Is Violence.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut album, PREY///IV, which will be out on February 16 via Eating Glass. View the Bryan M. Ferguson-directed video below, along with the album’s newly-released tracklist. The cover art is featured above.

In a press release, Glass states: “Almost everyone can relate to the sometimes unbearable ups and downs that occur in relationships. But for those of us who have dealt with manipulative or toxic partners, there is a whole other layer of pain. Any person who uses their partner’s ‘love’ to control, use, and hurt them is using one of the most cruel and disgusting manipulative tactics in human experience. Disguising power struggles and calling it ‘love’ is a form of violence against a partner. I want to help people see those red flags and encourage them to remove themselves from those types of toxic situations.”

Previously shared tracks from the upcoming album are “Baby Teeth,” “Suffer and Swallow,” and “Fair Game.”

