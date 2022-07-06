Alvvays Announce New Album, Share New Single “Pharmacist”
Blue Rev Due Out October 7 via Polyvinyl
Jul 06, 2022
Photography by Eleanor Petry
Toronto-based indie-pop band Alvvays have announced the release of their third studio album, Blue Rev, which will be out on October 7 via Polyvinyl. They have also shared the album’s lead single, “Pharmacist.” Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Blue Rev was recorded in October 2021 and mixed by Shawn Everett. The band’s previous album, Antisocialites, came out in 2017.
Blue Rev Tracklist:
1. Pharmacist
2. Easy On Your Own?
3. After The Earthquake
4. Tom Verlaine
5. Pressed
6. Many Mirrors
7. Very Online Guy
8. Velveteen
9. Tile By Tile
10. Pomeranian Spinster
11. Belinda Says
12. Bored in Bristol
13. Lottery Noises
14. Fourth Figure
Alvvays 2022 Tour Dates:
08/16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival - The Salt Shed
10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $
10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $
10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $
10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $
10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $
10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $
10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $
10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $
10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $
10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $
10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $
11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater $
11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $
11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $
11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $
11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $
11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $
11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $
11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $
11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $
11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $
11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $
$ w/ Slow Pulp
