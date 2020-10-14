News

Anjimile Shares NNAMDÏ Remix of “Baby No More” Giver Taker Out Now via Father/Daughter

Photography by Kannetha Brown and Maren Celest



Anjimile, a queer and trans singer/songwriter based in Boston, released his acclaimed debut album, Giver Taker, last month via Father/Daughter. Now he has shared a remix of the album’s “Baby No More” by Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist NNAMDÏ. The new version is titled “Baby No More (NNAMDÏ’s Dream)” and switches out the guitar for piano, among other changes. Listen below, followed by the original version of the song.

“I’m a huge fan of NNAMDÏ’s inventive, experimental style and I was super pumped that he agreed to do the remix,” Anjimile says in a press release. “I didn't know what to expect, and when I heard it I was blown away. The pitched-down vocals, the luscious piano chords—it’s dope as hell.”

“As soon as I was introduced to Anjimile’s music it really only took me one song to know I was going to love the rest of the tunes,” NNAMDÏ says. “It was a special feeling. Instantly engaging and the album continuously maintained that feeling from song to song start to finish. I was grateful to get to live in that world for a moment and make my own arrangement for this great tune.”

NNAMDÏ is releasing three albums this year on his own Sooper Records and so far has released Brat and Krazy Karl.

