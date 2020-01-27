News

Anna Calvi Announces New Album, Shares “Don’t Beat the Girl Out of My Boy” w/ Courtney Barnett Hunted Due Out March 6 via Domino; Album Also Features Julia Holter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and IDLES’ Joe Talbot





Anna Calvi has announced a new album, Hunted, and shared its first single, a new version of "Don't Beat the Girl Out of My Boy" that features guest vocals from Courtney Barnett. Hunted is a new stripped down version of Calvi's 2018 album Hunter featuring various other notable guests: Julia Holter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and IDLES' Joe Talbot. It's due out March 6 via Domino. Check out the Hunted version of "Don't Beat the Girl Out of My Boy" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art. Calvi has also announced some new tour dates, which are also below.

Calvi had this to say about Hunted in a press release: "During a break from touring I went back and listened to the first recordings I ever made of Hunter. These recordings capture the very moment I first wrote these songs, and recorded them on my own, in my attic studio. I find something especially intimate about sharing these most private recordings with my favorite singers and asking them to lend their voices and artistic sensibility. Courtney Barnett is an amazing artist. Her voice and guitar playing together are mind blowing. Her ability to connect the profound to the smallest moments of human experience is the unique talent of a true artist."

Barnett had this to say about working with Calvi: "Anna is a completely awe-inspiring performer, it's impossible to take your eyes off her onstage. I love her songwriting for its beautiful and perfect balance between aggression and tenderness."

Hunter was Calvi's third full-length album and the follow up to 2011's Anna Calvi and 2013's One Breath. It was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Last year Calvi shared an atmospheric new song, "You're Not God," that was done for the soundtrack of the Netflix/BBC show Peaky Blinders and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our exclusive Self-Portrait feature with Calvi from 2018, where she takes a self-portrait photo and writes a list of six personal things about herself that her fans may not know.

Hunted Tracklist:

1. Swimming Pool (feat. Julia Holter)

2. Hunter

3. Eden (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

4. Away

5. Don't Beat the Girl Out of My Boy (feat. Courtney Barnett)

6. Wish (feat. Joe Talbot/IDLES)

7. Indies or Paradise

Anna Calvi Tour Dates:

01/31 @ Windmill Brixton - London, UK (Independent Venue Week)

03/30 @ Palais Montcalm - Quebec City, QC

04/01 @ Mod Club - Toronto, ON

04/02 @ Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

04/05 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

04/06 @ Rough Trade NYC - Brooklyn, NY

04/09 @ The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

04/11 @ Coachella - Indio Valley, CA

04/15 @ The Independent - San Francisco, CA

04/18 @ Coachella - Indio Valley, CA

05/29 @ All Points East - London, UK

08/06 @ Haldern Pop Festival - Haldern, DE

09/19 @ Reeperbahn Festival - Hamburg, DE

