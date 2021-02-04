News

All





Arm’s Length Debut New Single “Garamond” Everything Nice Coming February 25





Canadian emo trio Arm’s Length has returned with a new single, “Garamond.” Hailing from Quinte West, Ontario, the trio debuted in 2019 with What’s Mine Is Yours. The upcoming follow-up EP, Everything Nice, is just as immediately familiar and refreshingly vital. The band’s upcoming record deals with classic emo fare - mental health, family frustrations, fractured early 20s relationships. But the band imbues it all with burning aggression, dynamic style, and anthemic sensibilities that stand with their influences, fashioning roaring emo rock monsters from the young band’s experiences.

“Garamond” initially plays with the well-worn quiet-loud dynamic, rushing between languid, twinkling verses and an anthemic chorus. However, the band also subtly switches up the formula, injecting blasts of raucous energy into the song with shots of blistering guitar breakdowns and sudden rhythmic changes. It keeps the song feeling consistently dynamic, while the explosive instrumentals and anthemic hooks lend a feverish intensity. With the closing moments, the song reverts back to its acoustic origins, ending the track on an anguished vocal performance that is quintessential emo.

The band says of the upcoming record, “Everything Nice is the aftermath of battling mental illnesses for many years. It’s about family dynamics that may have had a part in shaping the way you behave in relationships. It’s about forgetting everything as a means of coping. It’s about coming to terms with looking back in anger. We feel like we took everything that made our first EP good and kept that in mind on every track, while simultaneously cutting out any filler.” Check out “Garamond” below and watch for Everything Nice, coming February 25.