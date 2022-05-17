News

Art Moore (Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick + Ezra Furman Band Members) Announce Debut Album, Share New Song Self-Titled Album Due Out August 5 via ANTI-





Art Moore (a new group consisting of Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick and Ezra Furman collaborators Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks) have announced the release of their self-titled debut album, which will be out on August 5 via ANTI-. They have also shared a video for a new song from the album, “Muscle Memory.” View the Rocco Rivetti-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“‘Muscle Memory’ was inspired by the many phases of life we go through and the friendships that exist within them that inevitably transform as we continue through life,” Vick explains in a press release. “I wanted to write about this experience from a neutral perspective, one with the belief that it’s neither a good or bad thing but simply a given in life. It’s a more fictionalized version of my personal experience which was the kind of writing I gravitated towards most in this band.”

Upon the band’s announcement in April, they shared their debut single, “Snowy.”

Art Moore Tracklist:

1. Muscle Memory

2. Sixish

3. Snowy

4. Bell

5. A Different Life

6. Rewind

7. October

8. Habit

9. Something Holy

10. Inspiration and Fun

