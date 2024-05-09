News

beabadoobee Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “Take a Bite” This Is How Tomorrow Moves Due Out August 16 via Dirty Hit

Photography by Jules Moskovtchenko

Filipino-English singer/songwriter/guitarist beabadoobee has announced a new album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, and shared its lead single, “Take a Bite,” via a music video. This Is How Tomorrow Moves is due out August 16 via Dirty Hit. Jacob Erland directed the song’s video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s cover artwork and beabadoobee’s upcoming tour dates.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is beabadoobee’s third album, the follow-up to 2022’s Beatopia. The iconic Rick Rubin produced This Is How Tomorrow Moves, recording it at his Shangri-La studio in Malibu.

Beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus) had this to say about “Take a Bite” in a press release: “It’s me feeling introspective about my thoughts and unhealthy way of living. It’s finding comfort in a familiar place—finding comfort in chaos, because that’s what I know. So, I bring it into every aspect of my life, especially with relationships. And it’s just tapping into this part of my brain where I just jump straight to the most negative, most chaotic thought ever known to man and make and make that into my reality.”

Of the new album she says: “I love this album. I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman…. I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs. In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

In 2023 beabadoobee shared two new songs: “Glue Song” and “the way things go.”

Beabadoobee Tour Dates:

May 26 - BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend - Luton, UK

August 18 - All Points East - London, UK

August 23 - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK

August 25 - Reading Festival - Reading, UK

