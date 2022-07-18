News

All





beabadoobee Announces North American Tour Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Erika Kamano



Beabadoobee has announced a headlining North American tour for fall 2022, with support from Dirty Hit labelmates Lowertown. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 22) at 10 a.m. local time. View a full list of beabadoobee’s upcoming tour dates below.

Beabadoobee’s newest album, Beatopia, came out last week via Dirty Hit. It features the singles “Talk,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “See You Soon,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “Lovesong,” another one of our Songs of the Week, “10:36,” and “Sunny Day.”

beabadoobee 2022 Tour Dates:

International dates

August 09 – Way Out West Festival – Gothenburg, Sweden

August 10 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, Hungary

August 11 – Oya Festival – Oslo, Norway

August 20 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 21 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 24 – Zurich Openair Festival – Zurich, Switzerland

August 25 – Rock En Seine Festival – Paris, France

September 07 – Powerstation – Auckland, NZ

September 09 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, Aus

September 10 – Forum – Melbourne, Aus

September 11 – The Tivoli – Brisbane, Aus

October 04 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, UK

October 05 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, UK

October 07 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

October 08 - UEA - Norwich, UK

October 10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

October 11 - NX – Newcastle, UK

October 13 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

October 14 - Foundry - Sheffield, UK

October 17 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

October 18 - Engine Rooms – Southampton, UK

North American dates

October 25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C

October 28 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

October 29 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

October 31 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

November 1 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

November 2 – Jannus Landing – St. Petersburg, FL

November 3 – Beacham Theater – Orlando, FL

November 5 – Republic NOLA – New Orleans, LA

November 6 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

November 7 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

November 8 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

November 10 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

November 11 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

November 12 – The Novo – Los Angeles, CA

November 14 – The Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA

November 15 – Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

November 19 – Corona Capital – Mexico City, Mexico

November 21 – Moore Theater – Seattle, WA

November 22 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, Canada

November 23 – Roseland theater – Portland, OR

November 25 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

November 26 – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

November 28 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

November 29 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

December 1 – History – Toronto, Canada

December 2 – Club Soda – Montréal, Canada

December 3 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

December 4 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.