Wednesday, October 20th, 2021  
Beirut Announces New Compilation Album, Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Fisher Island Sound”

Artifacts Due Out January 28, 2022 via Pompeii

Oct 20, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Lina Gaisser
Beirut (aka Zach Condon and his band) has announced the release of a new compilation album, Artifacts, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via Condon’s label Pompeii. Condon has shared the previously unreleased song “Fisher Island Sound” as well. Check it out, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Condon initially sought to compile a few Beirut EP’s for the compilation, but decided to expand the project and include older and never-before-heard recordings into the final product. As he states in the album’s liner notes: “When the decision came to re-release this collection, I found myself digging through hard drives looking for something extra to add to the compilation. What started as a few extra unreleased tracks from my formative recording years quickly grew into an entire extra records’ worth of music from my past, and a larger project of remixing and remastering everything I found for good measure.”

He also elaborates on the new song in a press release: “This song was written while staying in band member Ben Lanz’s old family cottage on the coast of Connecticut, on the Fisher Island Sound. I played with the lines for years before trying to record versions of it in Brooklyn with the band. Perrin Cloutier had taught himself how to play a new button accordion beautifully, and the band was really sounding their best. I, however, struggled in those years to put vocals on the songs and ended up scrapping a lot of the music from that era in this part of the collection due to fear, stress and self-doubt. I’ve come to rediscover some of these old songs in a different light since then, but they do remain a heavy reminder of unsteady times.”

The most recent Beirut album, Gallipoli, came out in 2019 via 4AD.

Artifacts Tracklist:

SIDE A – Lon Gisland, Transatlantique, O Leãozinho

1. Elephant Gun
2. My Family’s Role In The World Revolution
3. Scenic World
4. The Long Island Sound
5. Carousels
6. Transatantique
7. O Leãozinho

SIDE B – The Misfits

8. Autumn Tall Tales
9. Fyodor Dormant
10. Poisoning Claude
11. Bercy
12. Your Sails
13. Irrlichter

SIDE C – New Directions and Early Works

14. Sicily
15. Now I’m Gone
16. Napoleon On The Bellerophon
17. Interior of a Dutch House
18. Fountains and Tramways
19. Hot Air Balloon

SIDE D – The B-Sides

20. Fisher Island Sound
21. So Slowly
22. Die Treue zum Ursprung
23. The Crossing
24. Zagora
25. Le Phare Du Cap Bon
26. Babylon

