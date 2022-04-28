News

Belief (Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and Boom Bip) Announce Debut Album, Share New Single “Jung” Self-Titled Album Due Out July 15 via Lex

Photography by Ali Lee Hollon



Belief (the duo consisting of Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Boom Bip) have announced the release of their self-titled debut album, which will be out on July 15 via Lex. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Jung.” View the Ali Hollon-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“Jung is a special song for Stella and I,” states Boom Bip in a press release. “It was the most ‘organic’ (for lack of a better term) on the record. Its fluidity is inspiring for future Belief tracks. I started with a simple pumping pad, bird sounds and a piano riff. Stella took that and started layering live synth and hi-hat takes under and over it. I hear both of us equally in this. Lots of beauty, softness and emotion in this one.

“The video is footage from my wife, Ali Lee Hollon. She filmed nature in such a close and out of focus manner that it creates a calming tension. The viewer is always waiting to connect but it simply doesn’t happen, not unlike humans and our need to digitize or document ourselves in nature with an inability to truly focus and surrender to what is before us. She presents the video in the style of MTV’s iconic show, AMP, which was a major influence on me. It was an electronic program with visuals and audio mixed like a DJ set. It was an amazing show and the archives still hold up.”

“‘Jung’ is an expression of the tension between our desire to connect with the natural world and our inability to focus once we do,” adds director Ali Lee Hollon. “The digital lens we have attached ourselves to dilutes light and sound. Time is fragmented, reality distorted. But what is existence if not fragile boundaries defining the outline of shapes, and are we capable of experiencing them in their purest form?”

Belief Tracklist:

1. I Want To Be

2. Anx

3. Bayo

4. Luther

5. Dreams

6. Nebo

7. WOT

8. Ulu

9. Jung

10. Art of Love

11. Charch

