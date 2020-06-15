News

Beyoncé Writes Open Letter to Kentucky Attorney General; Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor “Your office has both the power and responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor and demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life.”





“It has now been over three months since the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) killed Breonna Taylor,” wrote Beyoncé in her open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The letter is in response to the killing of a 26-year-old black woman, Breonna Taylor, who was killed in March after officers entered her apartment with a no-knock warrant. Despite Louisville city council banning no-knock warrants via “Breonna’s Law,” the officers who killed her are still walking freely.

“Three months have passed—and the LMPD’s investigations have created more questions than answers,” reads the letter.

“Three months have passed—and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired,” Beyoncé later writes.

She also writes: “Three months have passed—and Breonna Taylor’s family still waits for justice.”

Beyoncé writes three very clear demands: criminally charge Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, the three officers at the scene; “commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers’ criminal conduct;” and “investigate the LMPD’s response to Breonna Taylor’s murder, as well as the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.”

“Your office has both the power and responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor and demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life. I urge you to use that power,” writes the singer.

Read the full letter here. At the end Beyoncé encourages readers to sign two petitions: #JusticeForBre and Stand With Breaonna.

