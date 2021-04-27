Billie Eilish Announces New Album and Shares Tracklist and Cover Art

News

Billie Eilish has announced the release of her second studio album, titled Happier Than Ever, which will be out on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope. Check out the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

Happier Than Ever was written solely by Eilish alongside her brother FINNEAS, who produced the album in its entirety. A forthcoming single from the album is set to be released this Thursday (Apr. 29). The album features previously released singles “my future” and “Therefore I Am.”

Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, came out in 2019 on Darkroom/Interscope, and made it to #59 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

Happier Than Ever Tracklist:

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy

