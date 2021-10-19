News

All





BODEGA Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Doers” Broken Equipment Due Out March 11, 2022 via What’s Your Rupture?

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Brooklyn band BODEGA have announced the release of a new album, Broken Equipment. They have also shared a video for its lead single, “Doers.” The album will be out on March 11, 2022 via What’s Your Rupture? Watch the video (directed by band members Ben Hozie and Nikki Belfiglio) and check out the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Hozie elaborates on the new song in a press release: “Sometime on tour near the end of 2019, I found myself reading and watching a plethora of self-help books and Youtube vids. This started from a genuine desire for spiritual and physical improvement but I soon started noticing how advertisements everywhere were utilizing the language of self-help. I was being programmed. This ideology of constant productivity forces you to treat your own body, mind, time, and friends as products to mine. As a result the world becomes a smaller, duller place. All artists (all people) desire to be productive. Yet…if a photo is taken of you in the woods, for all millennia you’ll always be stuck in the woods.”

He adds, regarding the video: “For the advertisement (music vid) for the track we teamed up with our old pal Joe Wakeman (who used to perform with me and Nikki in BODEGA BAY). We shot at the old abandoned IBM offices in Kingston, NY (where Nikki and Joe were born and raised) and a gym and a parking garage in Bushwick. The video stars Dr. DOER, a misunderstood monster who simply wants to issue directives and inspire his team of ghouls to #greatness.”

The band’s previous album, Endless Scroll, came out in 2018 via What’s Your Rupture?

Broken Equipment Tracklist:

1. Thrown

2. Doers

3. Territorial Call Of The Female

4. NYC (Disambiguation)

5. Statuette On The Console

6. C.I.R.P.

7. Pillar On The Bridge Of You

8. How Can I Help YA?

9. No Blade Of Grass

10. All Past Lovers

11. Seneca The Stoic

12. After Jane

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.