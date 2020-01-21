News

All





Bright Eyes Announce First Shows in Nine Years, Sign to Dead Oceans, and Are Recording Band Also Share Teaser Video; Shows Include England’s End of the Road Festival

Photography by Shawn Brackbill



Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Walcott) have announced their first new shows in nine years. They have also signed to Dead Oceans and have been recording, with intentions to release new music this year. The band have also shared a teaser video featuring them recording in the studio with an orchestra. Check out the video and tour dates below.

Their shows include a stop at Dorset, England's End of the Road festival, shows in Los Angeles (two at the Palladium) and Tokyo, and a concert at Queens, New York's Forest Hill Stadium with support from Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus. While Oberst has kept busy in the last decade with solo and collaborative projects (such as last year's Better Oblivion Community Center duo with Phoebe Bridgers), the band with which he made his name have not released an album since 2011's The People's Key. There has been speculation that there might be more in the works from Bright Eyes this year after the band popped back up on social media recently.

In a press release Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf had this to say about signing the band: "Bright Eyes is not just a formative artist for me personally, but for countless people who work at Dead Oceans. To get to work with a band that is part of our own origin stories in falling in love with music is the rarest of privileges. We are thrilled to be part of another great chapter in Bright Eyes enduring legacy."

Since Bright Eyes went on hiatus, Mogis has kept busy as a producer and Walcott has worked as a film composer. Oberst's punk band Desaparecidos also reformed for 2015's Payola.

This year's End of the Road festival also features Angel Olsen, Pixies, King Krule, Big Thief, Richard Hawley, Aldous Harding, Field Music, Dry Cleaning, Whitney, Pinegrove, Penelope Isles, The Comet Is Coming, and more. It happens September 3-6 at Larmer Tree Gardens, in Dorest, England.

Bright Eyes Tour Dates:

Mar 23 Tokyo, Japan Liquidroom

May 21 Los Angeles, CA Palladium #

May 22 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

Jun 20 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium +

Sep 3-6 Salisbury, UK End Of The Road Festival



# Lavender Diamond supports

+ Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus support

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.