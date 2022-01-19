 Camp Cope Announce New Album, Share New Song “Running With the Hurricane” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 19th, 2022  
Subscribe

Camp Cope Announce New Album, Share New Song “Running With the Hurricane”

Running With the Hurricane Due Out March 25 via Poison City

Jan 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Nick Mckk
Bookmark and Share


Melbourne-based trio Camp Cope have announced the release of a new album, Running With the Hurricane, which will be out on March 25 via Poison City. They have also shared the album’s title track. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Frontwoman Georgia Maq states in a press release: “The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends.”

Last November, the band shared the album track “Blue.” Their most recent album, How to Socialise & Make Friends, came out in 2018 via Run for Cover.

Running With the Hurricane Tracklist:

1. Caroline
2. Running with the Hurricane
3. One Wink at a Time
4. Blue
5. The Screaming Planet
6. Love Like You Do
7. Jealous
8. The Mountain
9. Say the Line
10. Sing Your Heart Out

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent