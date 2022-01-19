News

Camp Cope Announce New Album, Share New Song “Running With the Hurricane” Running With the Hurricane Due Out March 25 via Poison City

Photography by Nick Mckk



Melbourne-based trio Camp Cope have announced the release of a new album, Running With the Hurricane, which will be out on March 25 via Poison City. They have also shared the album’s title track. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Frontwoman Georgia Maq states in a press release: “The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends.”

Last November, the band shared the album track “Blue.” Their most recent album, How to Socialise & Make Friends, came out in 2018 via Run for Cover.

Running With the Hurricane Tracklist:

1. Caroline

2. Running with the Hurricane

3. One Wink at a Time

4. Blue

5. The Screaming Planet

6. Love Like You Do

7. Jealous

8. The Mountain

9. Say the Line

10. Sing Your Heart Out

