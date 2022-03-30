News

CARR Shares New Single “Sarasota” Out Now via Pack Records

Photography by Jon Del Real



Last year, CARR shared her debut album, I’m Just Bored, offering up catchy bursts of coming-of-age teen angst, confessional songwriting, and irresistible pop punk hooks. This year, she’s set to keep that momentum going with the release of her forthcoming EP, TV Boyfriends. She already has shared the EP’s playful lead single, “Bed Head,” and today she’s back with her latest release, “Sarasota.”

Following the upbeat pop hooks of “Bed Head,” “Sarasota” instead finds CARR going in a more subdued and textured direction, incorporating tight indie rock grooves into the world of synth-laden alt pop. As CARR’s lyrics explore a toxic love-hate relationship, skittering drum beats, fuzzy guitar textures, and colorful synth lines enlace into a tapestry of pulsating infectious melodies. With the chorus, CARR not only delivers an earworm of a hook but also offers a sinister promise: “For what you put me through I’m gonna to do you / If you get the feeling that someone’s out to get you it’s me / I’m out to get ya / I’m out to get ya.”

Speaking on the single, CARR says, “I wrote Sarasota about a real experience I had when I was staying with my boyfriend (at the time) and his family. It was the end of our relationship and everything was super messy and falling apart so it’s about the reality of that situation. I wrote it as I was calmly observing our situation with vengeful vulnerability, as the other person was fully losing their mind in frustration.”

Check out the song and lyric video below, out now via Pack records.