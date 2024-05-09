News

Cola Share Video for New Song “Albatross” The Gloss Due Out June 14 via Fire Talk

Photography by Amy Fort

Cola are releasing their sophomore album, The Gloss, on June 14 via Fire Talk. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Albatross,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Cola consists of ex-Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy and Evan Cartwright (drummer with U.S. Girls and The Weather Station). Their debut album, Deep In View, was released in 2022.

Darcy had this to say about “Albatross” in a press release: “This song had a few lives before it took its final form. We played a much faster version on some later Deep in View tours with different lyrics. When we eventually got to the studio we revisited Ben’s original demo and decided to slow it down and re-introduce a heavier feeling.

“I then had a spark of inspiration and completely rewrote the lyrics, which center around ‘an albatross’—something that greatly hinders accomplishment. From there I started thinking about a horse race and perhaps some trainer watching a slow motion replay to try identify what’s wrong with an animal’s stride, hence the chorus.”

The Gloss includes “Bitter Melon,” a new song Cola shared in March via a lyric video. The single was also available as a flexi disc (accompanied by a zine) and was one of our Songs of the Week. The album also features the band’s 2023 single “Keys Down If You Stay.” When The Gloss was announced Cola shared another new song from it, “Pallor Tricks,” via a music video.

