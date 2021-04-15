News

All





Crumb Announce New Album Ice Melt Due Out April 30 via Band’s Own Crumb Records

Photography by Third Pupil



Brooklyn-based rock band Crumb have announced a new album titled Ice Melt. It will be out on April 30 via the band’s own label, Crumb Records. Check out the tracklist and cover art below.

Frontwoman Lila Ramani has described the album as being a “return back down to Earth,” and an examination of “real substances and beings that live on the planet.” For this new album, the band worked with producer Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen) in Los Angeles.

Previously shared songs from the album are “Trophy” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Balloon” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “BNR.”

The band’s most recent album, Jinx, came out in 2019.

Ice Melt Tracklist:

1. Up & Down

2. BNR

3. Seeds

4. L.A.

5. Gone

6. Retreat!

7. Trophy

8. Balloon

9. Tunnel (all that you had)

10. Ice Melt

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.