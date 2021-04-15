 Crumb Announce New Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 15th, 2021  
Subscribe

Crumb Announce New Album

Ice Melt Due Out April 30 via Band’s Own Crumb Records

Apr 15, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Third Pupil
Bookmark and Share


Brooklyn-based rock band Crumb have announced a new album titled Ice Melt. It will be out on April 30 via the band’s own label, Crumb Records. Check out the tracklist and cover art below.

Frontwoman Lila Ramani has described the album as being a “return back down to Earth,” and an examination of “real substances and beings that live on the planet.” For this new album, the band worked with producer Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen) in Los Angeles.

Previously shared songs from the album are “Trophy” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Balloon” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “BNR.”

The band’s most recent album, Jinx, came out in 2019.

Ice Melt Tracklist:

1. Up & Down
2. BNR
3. Seeds
4. L.A.
5. Gone
6. Retreat!
7. Trophy
8. Balloon
9. Tunnel (all that you had)
10. Ice Melt

l

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent