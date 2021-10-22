News

Dave Gahan (of Depeche Mode) and Soulsavers Share “The Dark End of the Street” (James Carr Cover) Imposter Due Out November 12 via Columbia

Photography by Spencer Ostrander and Joe Magowan



Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and Soulsavers (aka Rich Machin) have teamed up once again and are releasing a new covers album, the fittingly entitled Imposter, on November 12 via Columbia. Now they have shared its second single, a cover of “The Dark End of the Street,” which was originally a 1966 single for James Carr. Chips Moman and Dan Penn wrote the song, which over the years has also been covered by Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, Elvis Costello, Frank Black, and others. Listen below.

Previously the duo shared Imposter’s first single, a cover of Cat Power’s 1998 song “Metal Heart.” It was shared via a black & white video featuring in-the-studio footage.

The album also features covers of songs by Neil Young, Bob Dylan, PJ Harvey, Charlie Chaplin, Mark Lanegan, and others.

“When I listen to other people’s voices and songs—more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words—I feel at home,” Gahan said in a previous press release. “I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by.”

He added: “I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip—especially people who love music and have for years.”

Gahan and Soulsavers previously released two other albums together, 2012’s The Light the Dead Sea and 2015’s Angels & Ghosts. Gahan and Machin produced Imposter and unlike their previous collaborations, which were recorded transatlantically, with the duo in different countries, the new album was recorded together with a 10-person band at Shangri-La Recording Studio in Malibu, CA in November of 2019.

