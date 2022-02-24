News

David Byrne and Montaigne Share Video for New Single “Always Be You” Out Now via Wonderlick





David Byrne has collaborated with Australian pop artist Montaigne (aka Jessica Alyssa Cerro) on her new single “Always Be You.” A video, directed by Nick Ward, has just been shared. View it below.

In a press release, Montaigne states: “It’s a dream come true to be able to work with David Byrne (if only remotely)! Everything he’s done from the Talking Heads to solo work and one-off collaborations has been so influential to me. It’s absolutely buck wild to me that he has assented to singing lyrics and melodies I’ve written, as well as contributing his own fabulous sense of humor and writing voice. Such a treat.

“I’m so happy I could get him on board with this particular song too. We both share the song’s sentiment about being with our partners and we’re both fans of Daniel Kitson. I hope Daniel Kitson (with whom I have played football one time at Crystal Palace) likes this song and plays it on his radio show.”

Byrne adds: “Jess (Montaigne) approached me about singing on a song, or a possible collaboration and to be honest I had not heard of her. After my current show was safely up and running I checked out her new and old songs and quickly responded, yes! How could I have not been aware of this person? Someone I imagine might occasionally get labeled ‘quirky’—as I often am.

“How many artists would reference funny monologist Daniel Kitson? But with Jess that quirkiness translates into complete heartfelt honesty and transparency about her feelings—feelings many of us might be ashamed or afraid to admit to—all set to incredibly infectious tunes. Brave, weird and catchy. Thrilled to be invited and love how the songs turned out.”

Byrne’s most recent studio album, American Utopia, came out in 2018 via Todomundo/Nonesuch.

