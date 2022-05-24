News

Dehd Share Video for New Single “Window,” Announce World Tour Blue Skies Due Out May 27 via Fat Possum

Photography by Atiba Jefferson



Chicago trio Dehd have shared a video for their new single, “Window.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Blue Skies, which will be out this Friday (May 27) via Fat Possum. They have also announced a world tour in support of the album. View the video, directed by Kevin Veselka and vocalist Emily Kempf, below, along with a full list of the band’s tour dates.

Kempf states in a press release that “Window” is about “being obsessed with true love and the construct of ‘the one.’ I wrote it to address my addition to the terrible and wonderful pursuit of perfect love.”

Previously released singles from the album are “Bad Love,” “Stars,” and “Empty In My Mind.”

The band’s most recent album, Flower of Devotion, came out in 2020 on Fire Talk. Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.

Dehd 2022 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

Tue. May 24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ! - SOLD OUT

Wed. May 25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ! - SOLD OUT

Thu. May 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall !

Fri. May 27 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

Sat. May 28 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’sPalace

Sat. Jun. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Metro * - SOLD OUT

Sat. Jun. 11 - New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival

Sat. Jul. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Square Roots Festival

Sun. Aug. 21 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

Mon. Aug. 22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Wed. Aug. 24 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli De Helling

Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East

Sun. Aug. 28 - Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival

Sat. Aug. 30 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

Sun. Aug. 31 - Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

Fri. Sep. 2 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Thu. Sep. 4 - Maastricht, NL @ Bruis Festival

Wed. Sep. 21 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Thu. Sep. 22 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Fri. Sep. 23 - Denver, CO @ The Summit

Sat. Sep. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Tue. Sep. 27 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Wed. Sep. 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Fri. Sep. 30 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Sat. Oct. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Wed. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

Thu. Oct. 6 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Fri. Oct. 7 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

Sat. Oct. 9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

Wed. Oct. 12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Thu. Oct. 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Sun. Oct. 16 - Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

Fri. Oct. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Tue. Oct. 25 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Wed. Oct. 26 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Thu. Oct. 27 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Wed. Nov. 2 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia

Thu. Nov. 3 - Aaru, CH @ Kiff

Mon. Nov. 7 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Tue. Nov. 8 - Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen

Wed. Nov. 9 - Oslo, NE @ John Dee

Fri. Nov. 11 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Sat. Nov. 12 - Brussels, BE @ Grand Salon

Wed. Nov. 16 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

Thu. Nov. 17 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Fri. Nov. 18 - Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs

Sat. Nov. 19 - Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

Sun. Nov. 20 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

* w/ Pixel Grip

! w/ 81355

