Dehd Share Video for New Single “Window,” Announce World Tour
Blue Skies Due Out May 27 via Fat Possum
May 24, 2022
Photography by Atiba Jefferson
Chicago trio Dehd have shared a video for their new single, “Window.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Blue Skies, which will be out this Friday (May 27) via Fat Possum. They have also announced a world tour in support of the album. View the video, directed by Kevin Veselka and vocalist Emily Kempf, below, along with a full list of the band’s tour dates.
Kempf states in a press release that “Window” is about “being obsessed with true love and the construct of ‘the one.’ I wrote it to address my addition to the terrible and wonderful pursuit of perfect love.”
Previously released singles from the album are “Bad Love,” “Stars,” and “Empty In My Mind.”
The band’s most recent album, Flower of Devotion, came out in 2020 on Fire Talk. Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.
Dehd 2022 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):
Tue. May 24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ! - SOLD OUT
Wed. May 25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ! - SOLD OUT
Thu. May 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall !
Fri. May 27 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
Sat. May 28 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’sPalace
Sat. Jun. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Metro * - SOLD OUT
Sat. Jun. 11 - New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival
Sat. Jul. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Square Roots Festival
Sun. Aug. 21 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
Mon. Aug. 22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
Wed. Aug. 24 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli De Helling
Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East
Sun. Aug. 28 - Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival
Sat. Aug. 30 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
Sun. Aug. 31 - Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2
Fri. Sep. 2 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Thu. Sep. 4 - Maastricht, NL @ Bruis Festival
Wed. Sep. 21 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
Thu. Sep. 22 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Fri. Sep. 23 - Denver, CO @ The Summit
Sat. Sep. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Tue. Sep. 27 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Wed. Sep. 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Fri. Sep. 30 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
Sat. Oct. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Wed. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
Thu. Oct. 6 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
Fri. Oct. 7 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
Sat. Oct. 9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Fest
Wed. Oct. 12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Thu. Oct. 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Sun. Oct. 16 - Austin, TX @ ACL Fest
Fri. Oct. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Tue. Oct. 25 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Wed. Oct. 26 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Thu. Oct. 27 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Wed. Nov. 2 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia
Thu. Nov. 3 - Aaru, CH @ Kiff
Mon. Nov. 7 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Tue. Nov. 8 - Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen
Wed. Nov. 9 - Oslo, NE @ John Dee
Fri. Nov. 11 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Sat. Nov. 12 - Brussels, BE @ Grand Salon
Wed. Nov. 16 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
Thu. Nov. 17 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Fri. Nov. 18 - Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs
Sat. Nov. 19 - Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
Sun. Nov. 20 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
* w/ Pixel Grip
! w/ 81355
