Dinosaur Jr. Announce New Album and Share New Song “I Ran Away” (Feat. Kurt Vile) Sweep It Into Space Due Out April 23 via Jagjaguwar; Vile Co-Produced the Album

Photography by Cara Totman



Alt-rock veterans Dinosaur Jr. have announced a new album, Sweep It Into Space, and shared its first single, “I Ran Away.” Kurt Vile co-produced the album and plays guitar on “I Ran Away.” The latest from J Mascis and band is due out April 23 via Jagjaguwar. Check out “I Ran Away” below. Also below is the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Sweep It Into Space is the band’s twelfth studio album and the follow-up to 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not and 2012’s I Bet on Sky.

The album was recorded at the Biquiteen studios in Amherst, Massachusetts, starting in late 2019. The pandemic interrupted recording with Vile and so Mascis says in a press release that he “ended up just mimicking a few things [Vile had] done.”

“I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that dueling twin lead sound,” Mascis continues. “But the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan. When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own. But it was cool.”

Longtime band member Lou Barlow also wrote and sang two songs on the album. The band also features drummer Murph (birth name Emmett Jefferson Murphy III).

Vile’s last album, Bottle It In, came out in 2018 via Matador.

Sweep It Into Space Tracklist:

1. I Ain’t

2. I Met The Stones

3. To Be Waiting

4. I Ran Away

5. Garden

6. Hide Another Round

7. And Me

8. I Expect It Always

9. Take It Back

10. N Say

11. Walking To You

12. You Wonder

