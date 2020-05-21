News

All





Disclosure Announce New Album and Share Video for Title-Track ENERGY out August 28 via Capitol





Disclosure (aka brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence) have announced a new album, ENERGY, and shared its title track (and an accompanying video). ENERGY is due out August 28 via Capitol. Check out the “ENERGY” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“Look! Where your focus goes, your energy flows. Are you hearing me?” asks hip hop preacher Eric Thomas (whose samples also appeared on 2013’s When a Fire Starts to Burn). Over a turbulent, swaggering rhythm Thomas seems to set the tone for the album: An uplifting message to counteract these difficult times.

Disclosure collectively explain Thomas’ impact on their music thus far in a press release: “When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a goldmine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches. Even if he was speaking to a room of five, it was like he was addressing a stadium. He has an immense presence and energy about him that translates so well into music—especially house music. This time, we cut up various speeches to make something that makes sense. What he says is basically the whole concept for the record, that’s why it became the title track.”

Along with Thomas, a laundry list of other artists contribute to the upcoming album: Mick Jenkins, ChannelTres, Aminé, slowthai, Common, Kehlani, and Syd, to name a few.

ENERGY is the follow up to Disclosure’s 2015 sophomore album, Caracal, which was nominated for a Grammy award. Since then they’ve released various singles.

ENERGY Tracklist:

1. Watch Your Step [ft. Kelis]

2. Lavender [ft. Channel Tres]

3. My High [ft. Aminé and slowthai]

4. Who Knew? [ft. Mick Jenkins]

5. Douha (Mali Mali) [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]

6. Fractal (Interlude)

7. Ce N’est Pas [ft. Blik Bassy]

8. ENERGY

9. Thinking ’Bout You (Interlude)

10. Birthday [ft. Kehlani and Syd]

11. Reverie [ft. Common]

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.