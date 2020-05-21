Disclosure Announce New Album and Share Video for Title-Track
ENERGY out August 28 via Capitol
Disclosure (aka brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence) have announced a new album, ENERGY, and shared its title track (and an accompanying video). ENERGY is due out August 28 via Capitol. Check out the “ENERGY” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
“Look! Where your focus goes, your energy flows. Are you hearing me?” asks hip hop preacher Eric Thomas (whose samples also appeared on 2013’s When a Fire Starts to Burn). Over a turbulent, swaggering rhythm Thomas seems to set the tone for the album: An uplifting message to counteract these difficult times.
Disclosure collectively explain Thomas’ impact on their music thus far in a press release: “When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a goldmine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches. Even if he was speaking to a room of five, it was like he was addressing a stadium. He has an immense presence and energy about him that translates so well into music—especially house music. This time, we cut up various speeches to make something that makes sense. What he says is basically the whole concept for the record, that’s why it became the title track.”
Along with Thomas, a laundry list of other artists contribute to the upcoming album: Mick Jenkins, ChannelTres, Aminé, slowthai, Common, Kehlani, and Syd, to name a few.
ENERGY is the follow up to Disclosure’s 2015 sophomore album, Caracal, which was nominated for a Grammy award. Since then they’ve released various singles.
ENERGY Tracklist:
1. Watch Your Step [ft. Kelis]
2. Lavender [ft. Channel Tres]
3. My High [ft. Aminé and slowthai]
4. Who Knew? [ft. Mick Jenkins]
5. Douha (Mali Mali) [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]
6. Fractal (Interlude)
7. Ce N’est Pas [ft. Blik Bassy]
8. ENERGY
9. Thinking ’Bout You (Interlude)
10. Birthday [ft. Kehlani and Syd]
11. Reverie [ft. Common]
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Julianna Barwick Announces First New Album In Four Years, Shares New Song “Inspirit” (News) — Julianna Barwick, Mary Lattimore, Sigur Rós, Nosaj Thing
- Squid Release New Single “Broadcaster” (News) — Squid
- Jenny O. Shares New Song “Even If I Tried” (News) — Jenny O.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Surprise Releases New Album; Stream It Here (News) — Bleachers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jack Antonoff
- Watch Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme’s Video for “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and U (News) — Queens of the Stone Age, Sharon Van Etten
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.