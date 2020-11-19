News

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam Releases Two New Songs “Matter of Time” and “Say Hi” Both Songs Were Performed at Vedder’s Venture Into Cures Event Last Night





Last night, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam hosted Venture Into Cures, a livestream charity event in which he performed two new songs, “Matter of Time” and “Say Hi,” both of which were released as singles following the event. A limited-edition “Matter of Time” / “Say Hi” 7-inch vinyl can be pre-ordered here. Check out the animated video for “Matter of Time” and live video for “Say Hi” below.

Jill and Eddie Vedder are cofounders of EB Research Partnership (EBRP) and presented Venture Into Cures in order to bring awareness to individuals and families living with a skin condition called Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). The event featured many guest appearances and performances, and funds that were raised from the event are going towards research for a cure for EB and other rare diseases.

Among the guests featured at the event were Judd Apatow, Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern, Billie Eilish, Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Gaten Matarazzo, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, Adam Sandler, and Renée Zellweger. The event also included performances from Jon Batiste, Alessia Cara, Andra Day, Glen Hansard, Adam Levine, Keb’ Mo’, and Lukas, Micah and Willie Nelson.

A limited-edition event poster designed by contemporary artist and illustrator Munk One can be pre-ordered here. All proceeds will benefit EBRP.

More information about the Venture Into Cures live show can be found at www.ventureintocures.org.

You can learn more about the work of EBRP at www.ebresearch.org.

