El Michels Affair Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Ala Vida”
Yeti Season Due Out March 26 via Big Crown
El Michels Affair (the project of Leon Michel) has announced a new album titled Yeti Season, sharing the song “Ala Vida” from the album. Yeti Season will be out on March 26 via Michel’s label Big Crown. Check out “Ala Vida” below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album.
The album will be available on vinyl as part of a box set, which will include a children’s book written by Michel’s mother, author Francine Prose, with illustrations by Omar “El Oms” Juarez.
El Michels Affair’s most recent album, Adult Themes, came out last year on Big Crown. Read our review of it here.
Yeti Season Tracklist:
1. Unathi (feat. Piya Malik)
2. Sha Na Na (feat. The Shacks)
3. Ala Vida
4. Fazed Out
5. Murkit Gem (feat. Piya Malik)
6. Lesson Learned
7. Dhuaan (feat. Piya Malik)
8. Perfect Harmony
9. Silver Lining
10. Zaharilia (feat. Piya Malik)
11. Last Blast
