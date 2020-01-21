News

All





Ezra Furman Announces “Sex Education” Soundtrack Out This Friday, Shares “Every Feeling” Sex Education Original Soundtrack Due Out Digitally This Friday via Bella Union

Photography by James Emmerman



Ezra Furman has announced the release of her soundtrack to the acclaimed Netflix show Sex Education and shared a track from it, "Every Feeling." Sex Education Original Soundtrack is due out digitally this Friday via Bella Union and features music from both seasons 1 and 2. The second season just premiered last Friday. The soundtrack is due out on CD and vinyl April 10. Check out "Every Feeling" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as Furman's upcoming tour dates.

A press release says that "Every Feeling" was "inspired by a bad bout of depression."

Furman adds: "I was so bored of having these feelings year after year, I just wanted to feel them all and get them over with."

Sex Education takes place mainly at a British high school and stars Asa Butterfield as the awkward teenager Otis Milburn whose mom, Dr. Jean F. Milburn (Gillian Anderson), is a well-known sex therapist. Otis partners with rebellious social outcast Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), who is seen as a bad girl but is actually incredibly smart, to start a business giving sex advice to their fellow students based on knowledge Otis has gleaned from his mom over the years. Ncuti Gatwa plays Otis' openly gay best friend Eric Effiong.

Of doing music for Sex Education, Furman says: "I decided I'd use the Sex Education project as a place to put my tenderness, my sadness and longing. The soft teenage feelings that every adult knows continue long after high school ends.... Making music for a TV show was a new experience for me. As a fan of many a high school comedy, for example The Breakfast Club and 10 Things I Hate About You, I knew how fun the music can be, and also how emotional. I wanted to rise to the challenge."

For the show's first season, the producer's very much guided Furman's songs. For season two, Furman was given more free reign. "They trusted us completely," Furman says. "They were like, 'you know what to do.' I try to imagine what's going to be on screen as a jumping-off point, but they don't need songs that fit, they need songs of a high quality, that come from a real place. That's why they wanted me, I guess. Also, I guess they noticed an exuberant vulnerability. I lay all my feelings out there."

Furman's last album, Twelve Nudes, came out last August via Bella Union (stream it here). Twelve Nudes was the follow-up to 2018's Transangelic Exodus.

Read our interview with Ezra Furman on Transangelic Exodus.

Sex Education Original Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. I'm Coming Clean

2. Love You So Bad

3. Every Feeling

4. Dr Jekyl & Mr Hyde

5. Care

6. Restless Year

7. Early Rain

8. La Madrugada

9. I Can Change

10. Amateur

11. My Zero

12. The Good Book

13. Body Was Made

14. If Only The Wind

15. Can I Sleep In Your Brain

16. Devil Or Angel

17. At The Bottom of the Ocean

18. Splash of Light

19. The Queen of Hearts

Ezra Furman Tour Dates:

Tue. Jan 21 - Somerville, MA - Once Somerville

Thu. Jan 23 - Saskatoon, SK - Winteruption Festival

Sat. Jan 25- Edmonton, AB - Winteruption Festival

Sun. Jan 26 - Calgary, AB - Big Winter Classic Festival

Tue. Jan 28 - Somerville, MA - Once Somerville

Sat. Feb 15 - Santa Rosa, CA - Arlene Francis Center

Sun. Feb .16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Mon. Feb. 17 - Arcata, CA - Richard's Goat

Tue. Feb. 18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

Wed. Feb. 19 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe

Thu. Feb 20 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

Sat. Feb. 22 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

Sun. Feb. 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

Mon. Feb. 24 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

Tue. Feb. 25 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

Wed. Feb. 26 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

Thu. Feb. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teregram Ballroom

Tue. Apr. 21 - Lille, FR - L"aeronef

Wed. Apr. 22 - Paris, FR - Cabaret Sauvage

Sat. Apr. 25 - Bologna, IT - Covo Club

Sun. Apr. 26 - Munich, DE - Strom

Mon. Apr. 27 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom

Tue. Apr. 28 - Prague, CZ - Roxy

Wed. Apr. 29 - Vienna, AT - Arena Wien

Thu. Apr. 30 - Graz, AT - Postgarage

Sat. May. 2 - Leeds, UK - Live At Leeds

Sun. May. 3 - Glasgow, UK - Stag & Dagger

Mon. May. 4 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill

Tue. May. 5 - Brighton, UK - St Georges Church

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.