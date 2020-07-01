News

Fear of Men Share Video for First New Song in Four Years – “Into Strangeness” Initial Proceeds Benefit The Audre Lorde Project

Photography by Mikael Johansson



Brighton, England’s Fear of Men are back with their first new song in four years, “Into Strangeness,” which has been shared via a moody black & white video for it. It’s the first new music since the band’s sophomore full-length album, Fall Forever, released in 2016. The band are seemingly a duo now, with singer Jessica Weiss and guitarist Daniel Falvey appearing in the press photo, but with no mention of drummer Michael Miles. Weiss and Falvey founded the band in 2011, so they are back to their core lineup. Watch the “Into Strangeness” video below.

Fear of Men are donating the first week Bandcamp sales of “Into Strangeness” to The Audre Lorde Project, which supports LGBTQ+ POC in the New York area.

Falvey produced “Into Strangeness.” A press release says the song’s title is “influenced by quantum theory, evoking a place where things fall away and decay, leaving only the essential, but also feels apt for where we now find ourselves.”

It was written before the pandemic, which has halted the band’s work in the studio on their third album. The band self-directed the video with Mikael Johansson, filming it on their phones while under lockdown. A press release says it’s “inspired by 16th Century British witchcraft, uncanny dreamscapes and feminine power.”

Weiss had this to say about the song in a press release: “It's been a strange and extremely charged four years since we last released music. It's been overwhelming and painful, hopefully leading to tangible positive change. In contrast, this time has personally brought a lot of healing, shutting the door finally on elements that have been toxic and draining in my life for too long. This song is an assertion of a voice, a cry of independence. As the lyrics state, I 'spent a few years in tears, but now I'm steel'. It's a song about the role of words in constructing the self. We create ourselves like books, and I'm ready to tell a different story.”

Read our 2016 interview with Fear of Men and our review of Fall Forever.

