Flock of Dimes Shares Video for New Song “One More Hour” Head of Roses Due Out This Friday on Sub Pop





Flock of Dimes (the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) has shared a video for her new song “One More Hour.” It is the latest release from her upcoming album Head of Roses, which will be out this Friday (Apr. 2) on Sub Pop. Watch the Urzulka and Jenni Kaye-directed video below.

Wasner speaks about the new song in a statement: “This song is about getting lost in a fantasy—of another life, of someone else, or of a different version of yourself. And it’s about the ways in which a combination of nostalgia and longing can make imagining the past or dreaming about the future so much more appealing than whatever present reality we happen to be inhabiting.”

She adds: “It’s in our nature to make myths and tell stories about the events of our lives, and in doing so create a deeper meaning out of the most seemingly mundane events. But so often this interior projection can act as a distraction from presence—standing in the way of our ability to be awake to the fullness of our experience as it unfolds, making it difficult to see and appreciate the entire world of experience and sensation that’s right in front of our eyes. I’m paying attention now.”

Previously shared songs from Head of Roses are “Two” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Price of Blue” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Hard Way” (which was also recently featured as one of our Songs of the Week).

