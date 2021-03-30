 Flock of Dimes Shares Video for New Song “One More Hour” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 30th, 2021  
Subscribe

Flock of Dimes Shares Video for New Song “One More Hour”

Head of Roses Due Out This Friday on Sub Pop

Mar 30, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Flock of Dimes (the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) has shared a video for her new song “One More Hour.” It is the latest release from her upcoming album Head of Roses, which will be out this Friday (Apr. 2) on Sub Pop. Watch the Urzulka and Jenni Kaye-directed video below.

Wasner speaks about the new song in a statement: “This song is about getting lost in a fantasy—of another life, of someone else, or of a different version of yourself. And it’s about the ways in which a combination of nostalgia and longing can make imagining the past or dreaming about the future so much more appealing than whatever present reality we happen to be inhabiting.”

She adds: “It’s in our nature to make myths and tell stories about the events of our lives, and in doing so create a deeper meaning out of the most seemingly mundane events. But so often this interior projection can act as a distraction from presence—standing in the way of our ability to be awake to the fullness of our experience as it unfolds, making it difficult to see and appreciate the entire world of experience and sensation that’s right in front of our eyes. I’m paying attention now.”

Previously shared songs from Head of Roses are “Two” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Price of Blue” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Hard Way” (which was also recently featured as one of our Songs of the Week).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent