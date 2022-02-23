Gang of Youths Share Lyric Video for New Song “spirit boy”
angel in realtime. Due Out This Friday via Warner
Feb 22, 2022
Photography by Ed Cooke
Australian five-piece Gang of Youths are releasing a new album, angel in realtime., this Friday via Warner. Now they have shared one last pre-release single from the album, “spirit boy,” via a lyric video. The song features a spoken word section from Shane McLean, who is “a musician specializing in Taonga Pūoro (the traditional instrumentation and music culture of the Māori people).” Check it out below, followed by the band’s upcoming North American tour dates.
In a press release frontman Dave Le’aupepe had this to say about the song in a press release: “We were fortunate to have Shane McLean, an outstanding musician and Taonga Pūoro facilitator, write and perform a spoken verse in Te Reo Māori. A wonderful Māori woman performed ‘rongoā’ on me—a sacred healing practice. It was a transformative experience, and I’m still not quite sure why. There was a moment when this wonderful woman looked at me and said ‘you’re a wairua boy’—wairua in Te Reo means something like ‘spirit.’”
Last October, Gang of Youths shared the album track “the man himself,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Later, they shared the song “tend the garden,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then “in the wake of your leave” was released in January and was again of our Songs of the Week. Later in January they shared a video for “in the wake of your leave.”
Their last release, the total serene EP, came out in 2021 via Warner.
Gang of Youths North American Tour Dates:
Apr 21: Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
Apr 22: Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Apr 24: Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Apr 25: Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
Apr 27: Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
Apr 28: Charlotte, NC - The Underground
May 1: Nashville, TN - The Basement East
May 3: Chicago, IL - Metro
May 4: Detroit, MI - Shelter
May 6: Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
May 7: Montreal, QC - L’Astral
May 9: Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 10: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
May 12: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts
May 13: Washington, DC - Union Stage
May 16: San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
May 18: Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
May 20: Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford
May 21: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
May 23: Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
May 24: Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
May 26: Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
Sep 13: Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
Sep 14: Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue - Mainroom
Sep 16: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Sep 17: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
Sep 19: Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
Sep 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Sep 22: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
Sep 23: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
Sep 25: Seattle, WA - Neumos
Sep 27: Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
