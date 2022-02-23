News

Gang of Youths Share Lyric Video for New Song “spirit boy” angel in realtime. Due Out This Friday via Warner

Photography by Ed Cooke



Australian five-piece Gang of Youths are releasing a new album, angel in realtime., this Friday via Warner. Now they have shared one last pre-release single from the album, “spirit boy,” via a lyric video. The song features a spoken word section from Shane McLean, who is “a musician specializing in Taonga Pūoro (the traditional instrumentation and music culture of the Māori people).” Check it out below, followed by the band’s upcoming North American tour dates.

In a press release frontman Dave Le’aupepe had this to say about the song in a press release: “We were fortunate to have Shane McLean, an outstanding musician and Taonga Pūoro facilitator, write and perform a spoken verse in Te Reo Māori. A wonderful Māori woman performed ‘rongoā’ on me—a sacred healing practice. It was a transformative experience, and I’m still not quite sure why. There was a moment when this wonderful woman looked at me and said ‘you’re a wairua boy’—wairua in Te Reo means something like ‘spirit.’”

Last October, Gang of Youths shared the album track “the man himself,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Later, they shared the song “tend the garden,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then “in the wake of your leave” was released in January and was again of our Songs of the Week. Later in January they shared a video for “in the wake of your leave.”

Their last release, the total serene EP, came out in 2021 via Warner.

Gang of Youths North American Tour Dates:

Apr 21: Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Apr 22: Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Apr 24: Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Apr 25: Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Apr 27: Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

Apr 28: Charlotte, NC - The Underground

May 1: Nashville, TN - The Basement East

May 3: Chicago, IL - Metro

May 4: Detroit, MI - Shelter

May 6: Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

May 7: Montreal, QC - L’Astral

May 9: Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 10: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

May 12: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

May 13: Washington, DC - Union Stage

May 16: San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

May 18: Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

May 20: Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford

May 21: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

May 23: Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

May 24: Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 26: Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

Sep 13: Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

Sep 14: Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue - Mainroom

Sep 16: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Sep 17: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

Sep 19: Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Sep 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sep 22: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Sep 23: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Sep 25: Seattle, WA - Neumos

Sep 27: Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

