girlpuppy Shares New Single “I Want To Be There” When I’m Alone Due Out October 28 via Royal Mountain





Girlpuppy (aka Becca Harvey) has shared a new single, “I Want To Be There.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut album, When I’m Alone, which will be out on October 28 via Royal Mountain. Listen below.

“I wrote ‘I Want To Be There’ about the pain I felt when my old landlord kicked me and three of my best friends out of our dream home, and all three of my roommates moved to New York,” Harvey explains in a press release. “I was left all alone in Atlanta and it was a really bad time for me. I was jobless and I felt like I had no friends which made me wonder what was wrong with me, which kind of made me spiral into self-hatred. I like to call this one the ‘self hate anthem’ of the album.”

When I’m Alone was produced by Marshall Vore. Girlpuppy’s debut EP, Swan, came out last year via Royal Mountain.

