News

All





Glastonbury 2021 Cancelled Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic This Marks the Second Consecutive Year of the Festival’s Cancellation





It has just been announced that the iconic British music festival Glastonbury will not be taking place in 2021 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second consecutive year of the festival’s cancellation, making this Glastonbury’s longest pause since its hiatus from 1972 to 1977.

Similar to last year, those who put a £50 deposit on tickets will have them rolled over for 2022, and will be able to request a refund until September 2021.

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily Eavis (the co-organizer of the festival) had this to say in a statement on the festival’s website:

“With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.

As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022. We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

We thank you for your incredible continued support and let’s look forward to better times ahead.

With love,

Michael & Emily”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.