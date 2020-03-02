News

HAIM Announce New Album; New Single Due Out Tomorrow Women In Music Pt. III Due Out April 24 via Columbia





Los Angeles sister trio HAIM have announced a new album, their third full-length. It's entitled Women In Music Pt. III and is due out April 24 via Columbia. A new single from it, "The Steps," is due out tomorrow. While the tracklist has yet to be shared, the album is expected to include three singles the band shared last year: "Summer Girl," "Now I'm In It," and "Hallelujah." Danielle Haim, Rostam, and Ariel Rechtshaid all produced the album and regular collaborator, and noted film director, Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood) shot the album cover, which is above.

In July 2019 HAIM shared a brand new song, "Summer Girl," via a video directed by frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in October 2019 they shared another brand new song, "Now I'm In It," again via a video directed by Anderson. "Now I'm In It" made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then in November 2019 they shared another new song, "Hallelujah," via a striking video also directed by Anderson. The song was co-written with singer/songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr. and was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

In August 2019 HAIM also teamed with Charli XCX for "Warm," a new song on her recent album, simply titled Charli.

In December 2019 HAIM also did a "Piano Session" for BBC Radio 1 where they covered Robyn's "Show Me Love" and performed "Hallelujah."

HAIM's last album, Something to Tell You, was released in 2017 via Columbia. Since then they have collaborated with Twin Shadow and Vampire Weekend, and appeared on Jenny Lewis' telethon.

