 HAIM Announce New Album; New Single Due Out Tomorrow | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, March 2nd, 2020  
Subscribe

HAIM Announce New Album; New Single Due Out Tomorrow

Women In Music Pt. III Due Out April 24 via Columbia

Mar 02, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Los Angeles sister trio HAIM have announced a new album, their third full-length. It's entitled Women In Music Pt. III and is due out April 24 via Columbia. A new single from it, "The Steps," is due out tomorrow. While the tracklist has yet to be shared, the album is expected to include three singles the band shared last year: "Summer Girl," "Now I'm In It," and "Hallelujah." Danielle Haim, Rostam, and Ariel Rechtshaid all produced the album and regular collaborator, and noted film director, Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood) shot the album cover, which is above.

In July 2019 HAIM shared a brand new song, "Summer Girl," via a video directed by frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in October 2019 they shared another brand new song, "Now I'm In It," again via a video directed by Anderson. "Now I'm In It" made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then in November 2019 they shared another new song, "Hallelujah," via a striking video also directed by Anderson. The song was co-written with singer/songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr. and was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

In August 2019 HAIM also teamed with Charli XCX for "Warm," a new song on her recent album, simply titled Charli.

In December 2019 HAIM also did a "Piano Session" for BBC Radio 1 where they covered Robyn's "Show Me Love" and performed "Hallelujah."

HAIM's last album, Something to Tell You, was released in 2017 via Columbia. Since then they have collaborated with Twin Shadow and Vampire Weekend, and appeared on Jenny Lewis' telethon.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent