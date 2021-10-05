Hannah Jadagu Shares New Song “All My Time Is Wasted”
Out Now via Sub Pop
Oct 05, 2021
Photography by Sophia Mickelson
Hannah Jadagu has shared a new song, “All My Time Is Wasted,” which features co-production from artist Huck and backing vocals from Frankie Cosmos. It is out now via Sub Pop. Listen below.
Jadagu speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “‘All My Time Is Wasted’ is a song I began writing last year during my first semester in college. The hook came to me after feeling very inadequate, despite the new adjustments, hard work, and risks I had been taking. Recently I finished writing it (the song) this summer post my first year at school, new job, and new opportunities. It’s a feeling I always feel!”
Earlier this year, Jadagu released the EP What Is Going On? via Sub Pop.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Mitski Shares Dramatic Video for New Song “Working for the Knife” and Announces New Tour Dates (News) — Mitski
- Titane (Review) —
- Lunar Vacation Debuts New Single “Where Is Everyone?” (News) — Lunar Vacation
- Magdalena Bay Share Trippy Video for New Song “Hysterical Us” (News) — Magdalena Bay
- Silverbacks Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Archive Material” (News) — Silverbacks
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.