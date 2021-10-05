 Hannah Jadagu Shares New Song “All My Time is Wasted” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 5th, 2021  
Hannah Jadagu Shares New Song “All My Time Is Wasted”

Out Now via Sub Pop

Oct 05, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sophia Mickelson
Hannah Jadagu has shared a new song, “All My Time Is Wasted,” which features co-production from artist Huck and backing vocals from Frankie Cosmos. It is out now via Sub Pop. Listen below.

Jadagu speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “‘All My Time Is Wasted’ is a song I began writing last year during my first semester in college. The hook came to me after feeling very inadequate, despite the new adjustments, hard work, and risks I had been taking. Recently I finished writing it (the song) this summer post my first year at school, new job, and new opportunities. It’s a feeling I always feel!”

Earlier this year, Jadagu released the EP What Is Going On? via Sub Pop.

