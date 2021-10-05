News

Hannah Jadagu Shares New Song “All My Time Is Wasted” Out Now via Sub Pop

Photography by Sophia Mickelson



Hannah Jadagu has shared a new song, “All My Time Is Wasted,” which features co-production from artist Huck and backing vocals from Frankie Cosmos. It is out now via Sub Pop. Listen below.

Jadagu speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “‘All My Time Is Wasted’ is a song I began writing last year during my first semester in college. The hook came to me after feeling very inadequate, despite the new adjustments, hard work, and risks I had been taking. Recently I finished writing it (the song) this summer post my first year at school, new job, and new opportunities. It’s a feeling I always feel!”

Earlier this year, Jadagu released the EP What Is Going On? via Sub Pop.

