Hinds Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Good Bad Times” The Prettiest Curse Due Out April 3 via Mom + Pop

Photography by Andrea Savall



Spanish quartet Hinds have announced a new album, The Prettiest Curse, and shared a new song from it, "Good Bad Times," via a video for the single. They have also announced some new North American tour dates. The Prettiest Curse is due out April 3 via Mom + Pop. The album includes "Riding Solo," a new song the band shared in December via a video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Jean Lafleur directed the "Good Bad Times" video, which features the band as superheroes. Watch it below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates (and "Riding Solo" again).

Jenn Decliveo produced The Prettiest Curse. It features some songs where the band members sing in their native language for the first time.

In a press release the band's Ana Perrote says The Prettiest Curse is a quantum leap from their earliest work. "If baby Hinds could hear this record, they wouldn't believe it-it's so far from where we started," she says. "It's the first time we truly enjoyed the process and didn't ever feel we had something to prove. I'm so proud that we just let ourselves have fun, and never held back from doing what we wanted."

In the press release the band's Carlotta Cosials also had this to say about The Prettiest Curse and its title: "We have this incredible job, but it's really transformed the way we live. We know we're not going to stop, so we've decided to embrace it-to see this curse as something pretty."

Hinds collectively had this to say about "Good Bad Times" in the press release: "You know that part in the movies when two people in a relationship are living complete opposite realities? When one thinks everything is great and the other one is about to drown? 'Good Bad Times' is the struggle of communication, time difference, distance. Like the two sides of a coin. Two sides close together that can't be separated, even though they seem to be completely different."

Hinds' last album was 2018's I Don't Run, also released via Mom + Pop. The band also features Amber Grimbergen and Ade Martin.

The Prettiest Curse Tracklist:

1. Good Bad Times

2. Just Like Kids (Miau)

3. Riding Solo

4. Boy

5. Come Back And Love Me <3

6. Burn

7. Take Me Back

8. The Play

9. Waiting For You

10. This Moment Forever

Hinds Tour Dates:

5/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

5/15 - Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

5/19 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

5/20 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

5/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

5/23 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

5/24 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

5/26 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

5/29 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

5/30 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

5/31 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

6/2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

6/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

6/6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/9 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

6/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

6/11 - Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

6/13 - New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues

6/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

6/16 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

6/17 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

