Horsegirl Share New Video Documentary
Versions of Modern Performance Out Now via Matador
Chicago-based rock trio Horsegirl have shared a new video documentary, Do You Want Horsegirl or Do You Want the Truth?, which depicts the band’s live performance at Thalia Hall in Chicago with fellow Chicago bands Lifeguard, Friko, and Post Office Winter. View below.
Horsegirl’s debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, came out in March via Matador. It features the track “Billy,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
