Monday, August 8th, 2022  
Horsegirl Share New Video Documentary

Versions of Modern Performance Out Now via Matador

Aug 08, 2022
Chicago-based rock trio Horsegirl have shared a new video documentary, Do You Want Horsegirl or Do You Want the Truth?, which depicts the band’s live performance at Thalia Hall in Chicago with fellow Chicago bands Lifeguard, Friko, and Post Office Winter. View below.

Horsegirl’s debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, came out in March via Matador. It features the track “Billy,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

