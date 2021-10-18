 Jack White Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Taking Me Back” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 18th, 2021  
Subscribe

Jack White Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Taking Me Back”

Song Appears in the Trailer for the New Call of Duty: Vanguard Video Game; He’s Also Shared a Gentler Version of the Song

Oct 18, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by David James Swanson
Bookmark and Share


Jack White has shared a new song, “Taking Me Back,” via a lyric video. The song appears in the trailer for the new Activision video game, Call of Duty: Vanguard. White’s also shared a gentler version of the song, fittingly titled “Taking Me Back (Gently)” and also shared via a lyric video. Watch both below, followed by the single’s cover art.

White produced “Taking Me Back,” recording it at Third Man Studios in Nashville, and he played every instrument on the song. Call of Duty: Vanguard is set during World War II and is due out November 5.

White released his last solo album, Boarding House Reach, in 2018 via Third Man and Columbia. His band The Raconteurs released their last album, Help Us Stranger, back in 2019 via Third Man (stream it here).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent