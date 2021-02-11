News

Jagjaguwar Announces JAG25 to Celebrate 25th Anniversary, Shares New Song from Ross Gay and Bon Iver Year-Long Initiative Features Contributions from Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius, Sharon Van Etten, and More; Listen to “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude” Now





Jagjaguwar has announced JAG25, a year-long initiative to celebrate the label’s 25th anniversary. JAG25 entails a four-part project entitled Jag Quarterly, which will consist of music projects from artists both within and outside of the label, with each new installment titled after a different mantra from the label’s past: Dilate Your Heart, This is a Mindfulness Drill, Join the Ritual, and Sentimental Noise. The first installment, Dilate Your Heart, will be a spoken-word album by artist Ross Gay, featuring musical contributions by Bon Iver, Mary Lattimore, Angel Bat Dawid, Gia Margaret, and Sam Gendel. It will be out digitally on March 26 and physically on April 9. A video for the album’s first song, “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude,” which features Bon Iver, has also just been shared by the label. You can view it below, along with the tracklist and album art for Dilate Your Heart.

Upcoming releases from Jag Quarterly will feature contributions by Lonnie Holley, Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius, Sharon Van Etten, and many more.

Dilate Your Heart Tracklist:

1. Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude (with Bon Iver)

2. Burial (with Mary Lattimore)

3. To The Fig Tree On 9th & Christian (with Angel Bat Dawid)

4. Poem To My Child, If Ever You Shall Be (with Gia Margaret)

5. Sorrow Is Not My Name (with Sam Gendel)

