James Elkington Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Nowhere Time” Ever-Roving Eye Due Out April 3 via Paradise of Bachelors

Photography by Timothy Musho



James Elkington has announced a new album, Ever-Roving Eye, and shared its first single, "Nowhere Time," via a video for the new song. He has also announced some new tour dates. Ever-Roving Eye is due out April 3 via Paradise of Bachelors. Watch the Tim Harris-directed "Nowhere Time" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the upcoming tour dates.

Ever-Roving Eye is the follow-up to 2017's debut album, Wintres Woma. The album features previous collaborators Nick Macri (bass) and Macie Stewart (violin). The album also includes new collaborators Lia Kohl (cello), Spencer Tweedy (drums), The Weather Station's Tamara Lindeman (vocals), and Paul Von Mertens (Brian Wilson) on woodwinds.

A press release says Ever-Roving Eye "ropes in echoes of British library musics, horror-film soundtracks, demure psychedelia, and more rocking elements of folk-rock."



Speaking about "Nowhere Time" in a press release, Elkington says: "A more cosmic acquaintance of mine once told me that when your life is going in the direction you want it to, it's the universe's way of telling you that you are in the place you're meant to be. Does that sound likely? Not at all, but the song asks the question anyway."

Ever-Roving Eye Tracklist:

1. Nowhere Time

2. Sleeping Me Awake

3. Leopards Lay Down

4. Moon Tempering

5. Rendlesham Way

6. Late Jim's Lament

7. Carousel

8. Go Easy On October

9. Ever-Roving Eye

10. Much Master





James Elkington Tour Dates:

Thu. April 16 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout - RECORD RELEASE SHOW

Thu. May 21 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono ^

Fri. May 22 - Newcastle, UK @ Gosforth Civic Theatre ^

Sat. May 23 - Manchester, UK @ The King's Arms ^

Sun. May 24 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

Mon. May 25 - Bristol, UK @ The Wardrobe Theatre ^

Wed. May 27 - London, UK @ Kings Place ^

Thu. May 28 - Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin ^



^ = w/ Joan Shelley

