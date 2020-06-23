News

Jess Cornelius Shares Video for New Song “Body Memory” Distance Due Out July 24 via Loantaka





Los Angeles-based musician Jess Cornelius has shared a new single, “Body Memory,” with an accompanying video. “Body Memory” will be on her debut album, Distance, which is due out July 24 via Loantaka. Cornelius will preview new music with a live performance on her Instagram tomorrow, June 24 at 10 p.m. EST. Watch the “Body Memory” video below.

“Body Memory” is the last song Cornelius wrote for Distance. Its release follows the single “Kitchen Floor.” The accompanying video for “Body Memory” was created by Cornelius and her partner Joseph Hale and filmed on an iPhone at Lake Isabella, California.

Cornelius has this to say about the video in a press release: “Originally I had a much more elaborate, narrative-based concept, where I was this woman running away from a cult, (hence the tracksuit and Nikes), to be filmed in Oildale and Posey where my partner, Joe, is fixing up an old cabin. At the last minute, we decided to drive to Lake Isabella because of supposed good visuals there. I was grumbling all the way there about how the location wouldn’t fit with my shot list, but when we got there and I started dancing on rocks, we just threw away the shot list and made it up as we went along. The editing was fun because I’m teaching myself Premiere Pro (thanks YouTube tutorials) and I got to throw every hilarious video effect at it. We were also heavily influenced by Laraaji’s videos, obviously.”

