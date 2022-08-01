News

John Cale Shares Video for New Single “Night Crawling” Out Now via Domino

Photography by Marlene Marino



John Cale has shared an animated video for his new single, “Night Crawling,” which is out now via Domino. View the video, directed and animated by Mickey Miles, below.

Cale states in a press release: “It’s been a helluva past two years and I’m glad to finally share a glimpse of what’s coming ahead. There was this period around mid-late ’70s when David [Bowie] and I would run into each other in N.Y. There was plenty of talk about getting some work done but of course we’d end up running the streets, sometimes until we couldn’t keep a thought in our heads, let alone actually get a song together! One night we managed to meet up for a benefit concert where I taught him a viola part so we could perform together.

“When I wrote ‘Night Crawling,’ it was a reflective moment of particular times. That kind of NYC that held art in its grip, strong enough to keep it safe and dangerous enough to keep it interesting. I always figured we’d have another go at the two of us recording together, this time without the interference of being perpetually off our heads! The thing about creating music is the ability to divine a thought or feeling even when reality says it’s a logical impossibility.”

In 2020, Cale was featured on the Kelly Lee Owens song “Corner of My Sky,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

