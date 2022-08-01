 John Cale Shares Video for New Single “Night Crawling” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, August 1st, 2022  
Subscribe

John Cale Shares Video for New Single “Night Crawling”

Out Now via Domino

Aug 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Marlene Marino
Bookmark and Share


John Cale has shared an animated video for his new single, “Night Crawling,” which is out now via Domino. View the video, directed and animated by Mickey Miles, below.

Cale states in a press release: “It’s been a helluva past two years and I’m glad to finally share a glimpse of what’s coming ahead. There was this period around mid-late ’70s when David [Bowie] and I would run into each other in N.Y. There was plenty of talk about getting some work done but of course we’d end up running the streets, sometimes until we couldn’t keep a thought in our heads, let alone actually get a song together! One night we managed to meet up for a benefit concert where I taught him a viola part so we could perform together.

“When I wrote ‘Night Crawling,’ it was a reflective moment of particular times. That kind of NYC that held art in its grip, strong enough to keep it safe and dangerous enough to keep it interesting. I always figured we’d have another go at the two of us recording together, this time without the interference of being perpetually off our heads! The thing about creating music is the ability to divine a thought or feeling even when reality says it’s a logical impossibility.”

In 2020, Cale was featured on the Kelly Lee Owens song “Corner of My Sky,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent